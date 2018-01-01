 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Police Catch Man Who Stole an Oscar, Retrieve Statuette

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Monday the arrest of the man who stole the Oscar awarded to actress Frances McDormand right in the midst of the Governor’s Ball, the official party of Hollywood’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the statuette was returned to its owner.

The suspected thief was identified as Terry Bryant, 47, and was nabbed on suspicion of grand theft.

McDormand was celebrating her Best Actress award for her part in the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” when she realized that her trophy had gone missing after her name was engraved on it.

The actress, accompanied by her husband, filmmaker Joel Coen, couldn’t keep from crying after a fruitless search of the ballroom, located two floors about the entrance to the Dolby Theater where the Oscars ceremony was held Sunday night.

However, the actress’s representative, Simon Halls, told the daily USA Today, that security agents at the event took charge of getting the statuette back to the woman who won it.

According to the report by journalist Cara Buckley, it was a photographer of Chef Wolfgang Puck who stopped the thief.

“After some brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited. They celebrated the reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out Burger,” Halls announced.
 

