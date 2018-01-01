HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Di Maria’s a Perfect Replacement for Neymar, Ramos Says



PARIS – Real Madrid team captain Sergio Ramos said on Monday his former teammate, current Paris Saint-Germain player Angel di Maria, would be the perfect replacement for injured Neymar in the highly-anticipated second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16.



Ramos also praised Neymar, who on the weekend underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot.



“Neymar is a different player, a world class star that we had to deal with during the last few years in Barcelona. I know exactly who can replace him. Di Maria is another great player and nothing’s going to change,” Ramos said at a press conference in Paris.



“He will help defense-wise and he can play a perfect role as he does every match,” he added.



On the other hand, Ramos highlighted the importance of recovering his Brazilian teammate Marcelo, who is now healed from the muscle injury he sustained in Real’s 3-1 first-leg win over PSG.



