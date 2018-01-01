HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

Pregnant Boa Constrictor Found in Downtown Bogota Park



BOGOTA – Colombian police and wildlife experts rescued a 1.6-meter (53.5-inch) pregnant boa constrictor found in downtown Bogota’s Simon Bolivar Park over the weekend, officials said on Monday.



“The Environmental Police and our wildlife team worked at Simon Bolivar Park to rescue a boa constrictor that had been abandoned in an area known as Los Raizales,” the Environment Secretariat said in a Twitter post.



After being removed from the park by animal control officers on Sunday, the snake gave birth to a 45-centimeter (17-inch) snakelet.



“Teams from the Environment Secretariat’s wildlife group continue searching the park to determine if there are other baby snakes, since these reptiles can produce 20 to 30 babies,” the secretariat said.



The Environment Secretariat reminded residents that keeping wildlife at home is punishable with fines of up to 3.6 billion pesos ($1.2 million).



