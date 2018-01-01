 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man City’s Mendy Returns to Training after 6-Month Absence

LONDON – Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy returned to training with his teammates Monday after being out for six months due to injury.

The English club confirmed on its official Web site the return of the 23-year-old France international, who suffered a right knee injury in September during his side’s 5-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

“Benjamin Mendy and Raheem Sterling returned to training with their fellow Blues along with Fabian Delph, who is back in contention following his three match ban,” the Premier League leaders said.

Mendy, however, is not expected to play in competition for at least another month.

The Frenchman joined Manchester City from Monaco in the last summer transfer window.

Manchester City, now 18 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, is set to host Basel in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, after winning the first leg 4-0.
 

