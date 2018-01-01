 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spanish Tennis Star Garbiñe Muguruza Hits the Red Carpet at Oscars

LOS ANGELES – Spanish tennis star Garbiñe Muguruza was among the athletes who attended the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

“This is fantastic, it’s so glamorous,” Muguruza told EFE at the Dolby Theatre’s entrance. “I’m so happy to be here.”

The 24-year-old Muguruza, a big film buff, posed on Sunday night with former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who held his Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for “Dear Basketball.”

The reigning Wimbledon champion, wearing a black dress designed by Hannibal Laguna, also posed for photographs with tennis legend Billie Jean King and actress Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for “La La Land” last year and played King in “Battle of the Sexes.”

Muguruza and Spanish actor Miguel Angel Silvestre attended a party organized by WME Entertainment at a private Los Angeles residence the day before the Oscars.

The world No. 3 is in Southern California to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
 

