

Groenewegen Finishes Strong in Paris-Nice 2nd Stage; Demare Keeps Lead



VIERZON, France – Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto Jumbo) finished strong on Monday, sprinting to win the second stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, while France’s Arnaud Demare (Groupama FDJ) retained the leader’s yellow jersey at the end of the 187.5-kilometer ride from Orsonville to Vierzon.



Groenewegen, 24, launched a powerful attack while rushing toward the finish line in Vierzon, earning his fifth victory in 2018.



Italy’s Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) and Germany’s Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) were no match for Groenewegen’s sprint, and had to settle for the second and third spots respectively.



Demare came in fourth, allowing him to stay atop the general classification, pulling seven seconds ahead of second-place Gorka Izagirre of Spain (Bahrain-Merida) and eight seconds in front of France’s Christophe Laporte (Cofidis).



The third stage is scheduled for Tuesday across 201 kilometers from Bourges and Chatel-Guyon.



