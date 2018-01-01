

Iran Asks Europe to Push US to Respect Nuclear Deal



TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Monday on European nations to push the United States to comply with the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and six major powers, which US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of.



Zarif made the appeal in a meeting in Tehran with France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, according to a statement released by the Iranian foreign ministry.



“Europe should completely fulfill its commitments under the deal and at the same time put pressure on the US to remain committed to it,” Zarif said.



He stressed that Europe should not let the US continue to make “illogical and illegal demands” while not holding up its side of the bargain, in which Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment program in exchange for an end to international financial sanctions.



Zarif alluded to Washington’s demand that Tehran halt its ballistic missile program to remain in the nuclear agreement, adding that Europe could have a more proactive role in maintaining the international deal.



The French foreign minister said that his country “firmly believes that the JCPOA must be implemented” despite pressure from the US.



Le Drian cited the measures taken by France after the nuclear agreement’s signing, which included investments in the automotive and energy industries.



“We have already adopted appropriate measures in banking relations and French companies’ investments in Iran have grown enormously following the nuclear deal,” the minister stated.



Officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal was signed between Iran and the P5+1 nations; the US, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany.



During his visit to Tehran, Le Drian also met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.



Le Drian also opened the exhibition “The Louvre in Tehran” at the National Museum of Iran, which for the first time brings a sample of French collections to the Persian country.



