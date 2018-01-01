HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Residents of Mexican Filmmaker’s Home Town Celebrate Oscar Win



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Residents of this metropolis in western Mexico poured into the streets to celebrate native son Guillermo del Toro’s triumph at the Oscars, where his “The Shape of Water” won best picture and he was named best director.



People gathered in Guadalajara’s largest square, Glorieta de La Minerva, to chant, sing, hold up posters and wave Mexican flags, while passing motorists honked their horns in accompaniment.



After several circuits around La Minerva, the revelers produced a giant copy of the Oscar statuette for a recreation of the moment Del Toro accepted the award during Sunday night’s gala in Los Angeles.



The prize belongs to “all Mexicans,” 21-year-old university student Alexis Lopez said.



“It’s an important accomplishment for a Mexican to exult the name of Mexico,” Lopez said. “Now it’s Guillermo del Toro and I think it’s good that Mexico makes itself noticed by the whole world.”



Rodolfo Guzman, a film promoter, came to the celebration wearing a shirt emblazoned with the image of Del Toro and called the director “an example to follow” for aspiring Mexican filmmakers.



Fans could watch the Oscar telecast live on giant screens at two locations here in Mexico’s second-most-populous city.



Del Toro became the third Mexican to win the Oscar for best director, joining Alejandro G. Iñarritu and Alfonso Cuaron.



