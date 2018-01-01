

Spain Has Promising Athletes, Saul Ordoñez Says



LEON, Spain – Spanish middle-distance runner Saul Ordoñez, the 800-meter bronze medalist at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, stressed that new Spanish stars, including himself, have been emerging in the athletics world.



The 23-year-old runner told EFE in a telephone conversation that these new frontrunners had worked their way to success.



There are “plenty of young middle-distance runners in Spain that will continue to achieve big results very soon,” he said.



Asked about the unexpected medal in his debut on Saturday, Ordoñez said “once you are qualified for the final in an indoor track, the possibilities multiply.”



