Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Morbidelli, Luthi to Make MotoGP Debut

MADRID – Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 presented its two newest motorcycle racers on Monday, Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Thomas Luthi of Switzerland, who will make their debut in MotoGP, the premier class of the motorcycle world championship.

Morbidelli had previously been the Moto2 world champion in 2017, while Luthi was the 125cc world champion in 2005.

Discussing the new step in his career, Morbidelli said he felt confident, having been world champion before, but that everything was still new in MotoGP.

He added that his aim is to be among the top 15 racers, better still among the top 10.

Luthi, who has 16 seasons of experience, a 125cc title and many years fighting for the Moto2 championship under his belt, said this step will be positive, but will require hard work.

The Swiss racer said his objective was to make the most of every workout and every race in order to get closer to the top drivers’ level.
 

