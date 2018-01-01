HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Liverpool’s Klopp to Field Strong Team vs. Porto despite Aggregate Advantage



LIVERPOOL, England – Liverpool soccer club’s head coach Jürgen Klopp said on Monday he was not planning to make any big changes to his team’s line-up heading into the second-leg Champions League round of 16 clash against Porto at Anfield, despite his club’s comfortable 0-5 aggregate.



Klopp briefed the press on the eve of Tuesday’s match, following a successful 2-0 home win over Newcastle in the English Premier League at the weekend.



“I really want to show respect. I want to show respect to the opponent, to the tournament, and I want to have the best line-up possible,” the German coach said. “Which makes sense to win the game, because that’s why we are here,” he added, according to a statement relayed by the club’s website.



There were rumors that Klopp may give his top players a rest against the Portuguese team, given Liverpool’s league fixture against bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday in what will be a battle for second place.



Liverpool thrashed Porto in the first leg with a hat-trick from Sadio Mané and goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.



