Turkish Pastry Chefs Roll Out Sweet, Sticky Baklava in Gaziantep

GAZIANTEP, Turkey – Chefs employed in a kitchen that manufactures baklava dessert pastries in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep were on Monday putting their skills to the test.

Baklava is a rich dessert made of layers of filo pastry and is popular in the cuisines of countries that formed part of the Ottoman Empire (1299-1922).

The pastry is normally filled with pistachios, drenched in honey or syrup and is served with strong Turkish tea.

Pâtissiers were shown working at Omer Gullu Gulluoglu Baklava production facility and school as they prepared dough, rolled it out into thin sheets, put it into baking trays, added toppings, slotted portions into an oven, and finally sliced it up to arrive at the finished product, as they worked through the process of making baklava.

The Gulluoglu Baklava brand has been making its product since 1871.
 

