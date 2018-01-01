HOME | Mexico

Gunmen Kill Inmate Being Treated at Hospital in Mexican Resort City



CANCUN, Mexico – Gunmen went into a private hospital in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun and murdered an inmate being treated by doctors and his wife, who was visiting, said the warden of the city jail, Jorge Adrian Lopez Valenzuela.



The hit on Sunday night targeted an inmate, identified only as Alfonso Enrique C. E., who was the leader of a gang operating in Cancun and had been arrested in June 2017 on firearms charges, Lopez Valenzuela said.



The double-murder occurred around 7:00 pm Sunday at a private hospital in downtown Cancun, a resort city in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo.



Four gunmen entered the hospital, overpowered the unarmed security guard and made their way to the gang leader’s room, opening fire once inside, Lopez Valenzuela said.



The gunmen fled in an SUV after the shooting, the warden said.



