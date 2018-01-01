 
  Sports

Dani Alves Confident PSG Can Beat Real Madrid

PARIS – Paris Saint Germain’s Brazilian defender Dani Alves said on Monday he was convinced that his side can beat Real Madrid in the second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16, taking a huge step toward winning the title.

Alves did, however, acknowledge that the mission would not be easy for PSG, which needs to turn around their 3-1 first leg defeat.

“It would be a big challenge for us, we can change PSG’s history in the tournament. We have a unique opportunity to take a step forward as a club, as players and as a group in general,” Alves said at a press conference for the second leg match, scheduled for Tuesday.

“We have the opportunity to eliminate a champion of this tournament, and history says this moves you closer to the title. We will face our rival with this mentality,” he added.

Alves said he felt his team had deserved more in the first leg, as they dominated for most of the game, but that “ten minutes were enough” for Real Madrid to seal the win.
 

