HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Toluca, Tigres Get Wins in Mexico’s Clausura Tournament



MEXICO CITY – Toluca defeated Pachuca 2-1 to grab third place in the Mexican soccer league Clausura tournament standings.



Toluca, winner of five of its last 10 matches, now has 18 points in the standings, tying America, which is in second place on goal differential, and trailing leader Santos Laguna by just two points.



Colombians Fernando Uribe and Luis Quiñones scored goals in the 32nd and 68th minutes, respectively, while Pachuca’s Alexis Peña avoided the shutout by nailing a goal in the 53rd minute.



In other action on Sunday, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Lucas Zelarayan scored goals to lead the Tigres to a 2-0 win over Veracruz.



The defending champion Tigres, who have won five matches in the tournament, are now in fourth place, with 18 points, but trail America and Toluca on goal differential.



Zelarayan scored just eight minutes into the match and Gignac hammered through his goal in the 31st minute.



Veracruz has lost five of its last 10 matches and has just nine points out of a possible 30 at this point in the tournament.



MEXICO CITY – Toluca defeated Pachuca 2-1 to grab third place in the Mexican soccer league Clausura tournament standings.Toluca, winner of five of its last 10 matches, now has 18 points in the standings, tying America, which is in second place on goal differential, and trailing leader Santos Laguna by just two points.Colombians Fernando Uribe and Luis Quiñones scored goals in the 32nd and 68th minutes, respectively, while Pachuca’s Alexis Peña avoided the shutout by nailing a goal in the 53rd minute.In other action on Sunday, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Lucas Zelarayan scored goals to lead the Tigres to a 2-0 win over Veracruz.The defending champion Tigres, who have won five matches in the tournament, are now in fourth place, with 18 points, but trail America and Toluca on goal differential.Zelarayan scored just eight minutes into the match and Gignac hammered through his goal in the 31st minute.Veracruz has lost five of its last 10 matches and has just nine points out of a possible 30 at this point in the tournament. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

