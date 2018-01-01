 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Toluca, Tigres Get Wins in Mexico’s Clausura Tournament

MEXICO CITY – Toluca defeated Pachuca 2-1 to grab third place in the Mexican soccer league Clausura tournament standings.

Toluca, winner of five of its last 10 matches, now has 18 points in the standings, tying America, which is in second place on goal differential, and trailing leader Santos Laguna by just two points.

Colombians Fernando Uribe and Luis Quiñones scored goals in the 32nd and 68th minutes, respectively, while Pachuca’s Alexis Peña avoided the shutout by nailing a goal in the 53rd minute.

In other action on Sunday, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Lucas Zelarayan scored goals to lead the Tigres to a 2-0 win over Veracruz.

The defending champion Tigres, who have won five matches in the tournament, are now in fourth place, with 18 points, but trail America and Toluca on goal differential.

Zelarayan scored just eight minutes into the match and Gignac hammered through his goal in the 31st minute.

Veracruz has lost five of its last 10 matches and has just nine points out of a possible 30 at this point in the tournament.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved