PSG Coach Says Win Still Possible against Real Madrid



PARIS – Paris Saint Germain coach Unai Emery said on Monday a win was still possible against Real Madrid in the second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16, despite losing 3-1 in the first leg.



PSG’s Brazilian star Neymar is out with an ankle injury, while Real got a huge boost with key players Toni Kroos and Luka Modric being called up for Tuesday’s match, in which PSG is to host Real Madrid.



“We do not care who plays in Real Madrid, the most important thing is us, that we are capable of playing our game. I expect that Real will put on the best performance possible with the best players, but I think we are capable of winning,” Emery said at a press conference on the eve of the match.



Emery acknowledged the importance of the game for PSG, which set winning the Champions League as an objective.



The former Sevilla coach said he regretted Neymar’s absence, but it paves the way for other players to shine.



The coach also said he considered it normal that the club had launched a campaign on social media to motivate the much-needed fans ahead of the clash.



