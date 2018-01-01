

Couples in Vibrant Dress Gather for Mass Marriage in Central India



BHOPAL, India – Dozens of Muslim couples tied the knot on Monday in the central Indian city of Bhopal as part of a local government scheme designed to alleviate the financial pressures of marriage felt by poorer members of society.



The program known as Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna was rolled out by the local government in Madhya Pradesh in 2006 and subsidizes the wedding costs accrued by the bride’s family, who in this region are still obliged by tradition to pay a dowry.



A group of women dressed in gold and red wedding dresses and sporting elaborate henna ink designs on their skin prepared to say their vows at a center in Bhopal.



Supporters of the social policy say it helps to combat poverty and child marriages, while its critics insist that it does too little empower women.



