Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Murray Loses UK’s Top Spot for 1st Time in 12 Years

LONDON – For the first time in 12 years, Scotland’s Andy Murray is no longer the No. 1 British tennis player, losing the top spot to England’s Kyle Edmund in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

The 30-year-old Murray fell to 29th place with 1,460 points, five positions below Edmund, age 23.

Murray, who had topped the rankings for 41 weeks starting in November 2016, has recently been struggling with a hip injury that has kept him on the sidelines since his loss to the United States’ Sam Querrey in the 2017 Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was due to return to competitive tennis at the beginning of the season, but a setback forced him to undergo surgery, postponing his comeback.

Murray is expected to take the court at Queen’s, a Wimbledon tune-up tournament scheduled for June 18-24.

This is Murray’s lowest ranking since Aug. 7, 2006, when he was in 31st place; since then, he had continued to retain the British No. 1 spot until being overtaken by Edmund.

Meanwhile, Edmund jumped to 24th, his highest career ranking, thanks to his best run at the Australian Open, which ended in the semifinal match against world No. 3 Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Before that, the Englishman had also reached the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International.

The gap between the two UK players could increase in the upcoming months, as Murray will be unable to play until his expected return in the grass season.
 

