 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Mobile Payments in China Jump 28.8% in 2017

SHANGHAI – Mobile payments in China jumped 28.8 percent year-on-year in 2017, according to data published on Monday by the People’s Bank of China.

Banks in the country processed payments worth 203 trillion yuan ($32 trillion) and the data indicated a growing popularity of transactions made through mobile phone apps such as Alipay, Wechat or Apple Pay.

The number of mobile transactions grew even more sharply in 2017 with 37.6 billion payments that marked a 46.1 percent growth year-on-year.

In the same period, bank card transactions grew by just 2.7 percent even though the number of bank cards in use jumped by 9.3 percent.

Last November, Ant Financial, which owns Alipay – one of the most popular payment apps in China –, reported that more than 500 million people, or one-third of the population, were using their phones to make payments.

According to a report jointly produced by Tencent – which owns the WeChat messaging and online payment platform –, Renmin University of China and French market research company Ipsos, 84 percent of Chinese people said they were comfortable leaving home with only their mobile phones and no cash.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved