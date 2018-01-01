HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Stays Atop ATP Rankings



LONDON – Switzerland’s Roger Federer remained in the number one spot with 10,060 points, exactly 600 points ahead of world No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain, in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.



Last month, the 20-time Grand Slam champion reclaimed the top spot for the first time since Oct. 29, 2012 when he overtook Nadal, following his victory at the Rotterdam Open.



The top two players were still far above the competition, as world No. 3 Marin Cilic of Croatia was nearly 4,600 points behind Nadal, narrowly ahead of Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.



Outside the Top 10, Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut moved up seven spots to 16th after winning his first Dubai Championships title on Saturday, his second title this season.



The current ATP Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Roger Federer (Switzerland) 10,060 points



Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,460



Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,870



Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635



Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,540



Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,810



David Goffin (Belgium) 3,280



Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 3,200



Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,080



Jack Sock (USA) 2,650

