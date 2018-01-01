 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Stalin Admirers in Georgia Commemorate 65th Anniversary of Dictator’s Death

GORI, Georgia – Although reviled by many as a murderous dictator, Joseph Stalin continues to wield a degree of reverence in his central Georgian hometown, where on Monday nostalgic locals raised a toast to the Soviet leader on the 65th anniversary of his death.

Stalin was born in Gori, 83.7 kilometers (52 miles) to the west of the capital Tbilisi in the erstwhile Russian Empire on Dec. 8, 1878, and it was here he became a young Bolshevik activist before going on to help form the Soviet Union and eventually taking over as leader from fellow revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, where he remained at the helm of power until the end of his brutal rule with his death on this day in 1953 at the age of 74.

At a church in Gori, a group of predominately older devotees laid out a small feast, lit candles and plastic glasses under the watchful eye of an iconic Stalin portrait.

During his 30 year stint as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union starting in 1922, Stalin oversaw the hard-fought Red Army victory against the German Nazi regime in World War II and expanded the USSR’s grip across much of Eastern Europe, where he wielded a personality cult.

But his name became synonymous with his brutal political purges, the murder of hundreds of thousands of people in secret prisons and Gulags, and disastrous economic policies that prompted widespread famine, leading to the deaths of millions in areas such as modern-day Ukraine.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved