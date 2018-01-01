

Czech Swimmer Takes Daily Ice Baths in Frozen Reservoir



JABLONEC NAD NISOU, Czech Republic – A committed swimmer in the Czech Republic took Monday morning an ice-cold dip in a frozen-over reservoir.



This was not a one-off, as 58-year-old Petr Voboril from the nearby town of Jablonec nad Nisou ventures to the Mseno reservoir everyday around sunrise to enjoy a chilly morning bath.



Every morning, people can see Voboril, who according to local media has taken baths in the reservoir for about four years, wearing swimming trunks, a hat and gloves, as he chips away with an axe to break the ice before using a saw to carve out a square-shaped hole fit for bathing in.



He tends to bathe in the same place each morning, after removing the ice that formed in his makeshift bath overnight.



The freezing temperatures that have befallen Europe over the past week have seen him smashing through ice measuring about 30 centimeters in depth (11.8 inches) in order to reach the water below.



The temperature was around -4 Celsius (-24.8 Fahrenheit) Monday morning, while the water temperature was 0.6 C.



Winter swimming is a popular activity in the Central European country, where clubs dedicated to the pastime organize regular competitions.



