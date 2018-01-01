 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Czech Swimmer Takes Daily Ice Baths in Frozen Reservoir

JABLONEC NAD NISOU, Czech Republic – A committed swimmer in the Czech Republic took Monday morning an ice-cold dip in a frozen-over reservoir.

This was not a one-off, as 58-year-old Petr Voboril from the nearby town of Jablonec nad Nisou ventures to the Mseno reservoir everyday around sunrise to enjoy a chilly morning bath.

Every morning, people can see Voboril, who according to local media has taken baths in the reservoir for about four years, wearing swimming trunks, a hat and gloves, as he chips away with an axe to break the ice before using a saw to carve out a square-shaped hole fit for bathing in.

He tends to bathe in the same place each morning, after removing the ice that formed in his makeshift bath overnight.

The freezing temperatures that have befallen Europe over the past week have seen him smashing through ice measuring about 30 centimeters in depth (11.8 inches) in order to reach the water below.

The temperature was around -4 Celsius (-24.8 Fahrenheit) Monday morning, while the water temperature was 0.6 C.

Winter swimming is a popular activity in the Central European country, where clubs dedicated to the pastime organize regular competitions.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved