Real Madrid’s Kroos, Modric Called Up for PSG Clash

MADRID – Real Madrid’s midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric travelled to Paris on Tuesday with the rest of their squad for the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 matchup against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane summoned the entire team for the match against PSG, scheduled for Tuesday at the Parc des Princes stadium in southwest Paris.

“Zinedine Zidane has called up the whole squad for the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 matchup, which Real Madrid will play against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes,” the club said in a statement.

On Feb. 16, Kroos suffered a left knee injury, while four days later Modric was dealt a muscle injury to his right leg, preventing them both from participating in matches and training sessions through March 4.

Real Madrid will hold a training session at the Parisian stadium at 7:00 pm on Monday.
 

