 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Two Insurgents, Four Civilians Killed in Shooting in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India – Pro-independence leaders of India-administered Kashmir called on Monday for a shutdown in the valley after at least two insurgents and four civilians were killed during a shootout at an army mobile checkpoint.

The shootout took place Sunday night in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, after an insurgent opened fire on the post from a vehicle in which he was traveling with three others, a Kashmiri police spokesperson told EFE.

The spokesperson, who requested anonymity, added that all occupants of the vehicle were killed in the shootout.

“The fourth dead body was found earlier today,” said the spokesperson, adding that the body was found inside another vehicle about 200 meters away, although he did not identify the victim as an insurgent.

The security forces also recovered a second suspected insurgent’s body about 12 kilometers (8 miles) away, the police spokesperson said.

The two insurgents were members of the terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to the police.

Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a message on twitter that she was “deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian.”

Kashmir had returned to relative peace after months of violent protests that began in July 2016 with the death of a young insurgent, who was popular in the region.

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Kashmir is the only Indian state with a Muslim majority population.

Pakistan has claimed complete sovereignty over the region since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and its independence from British rule.

The two countries have waged two wars and several minor conflicts over the restive state, that is separated by a provisional border into India-administered and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and is one of the most militarized zones in the world.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved