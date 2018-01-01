HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Johnson Maintains Top Spot in World Golf Ranking; Rahm Falls to 3rd



NEW YORK – United States’ golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 10.50 points, while Spain’s Jon Rahm fell to the third spot.



US Justin Thomas replaced Rahm in the second position despite losing the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday to Phil Mickelson, who climbed 16 spots to 18th.



US golfers Jordan Speith, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka came in fourth, seventh and eighth, respectively.



England’s Justin Rose came in fifth, followed by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.



Further down the rankings, Spaniard Sergio Garcia came in 11th, while compatriot Rafael Cabrera-Bello remained 21st.



The current golf Top 10 rankings and points are as follows:



Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.50



Justin Thomas (USA) 9.4



Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.67



Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.23



Justin Rose (England) 7.21



Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.11



Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.35



Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.86



Jason Day (Australia) 5.75



Tommy Fleetwood (England) 5.57

NEW YORK – United States’ golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 10.50 points, while Spain’s Jon Rahm fell to the third spot.US Justin Thomas replaced Rahm in the second position despite losing the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday to Phil Mickelson, who climbed 16 spots to 18th.US golfers Jordan Speith, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka came in fourth, seventh and eighth, respectively.England’s Justin Rose came in fifth, followed by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.Further down the rankings, Spaniard Sergio Garcia came in 11th, while compatriot Rafael Cabrera-Bello remained 21st.The current golf Top 10 rankings and points are as follows: Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

