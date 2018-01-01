 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Johnson Maintains Top Spot in World Golf Ranking; Rahm Falls to 3rd

NEW YORK – United States’ golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 10.50 points, while Spain’s Jon Rahm fell to the third spot.

US Justin Thomas replaced Rahm in the second position despite losing the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday to Phil Mickelson, who climbed 16 spots to 18th.

US golfers Jordan Speith, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka came in fourth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

England’s Justin Rose came in fifth, followed by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

Further down the rankings, Spaniard Sergio Garcia came in 11th, while compatriot Rafael Cabrera-Bello remained 21st.

The current golf Top 10 rankings and points are as follows:

  1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.50


  2. Justin Thomas (USA) 9.4


  3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.67


  4. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.23


  5. Justin Rose (England) 7.21


  6. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.11


  7. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.35


  8. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.86


  9. Jason Day (Australia) 5.75


  10. Tommy Fleetwood (England) 5.57
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved