Latin American Herald Tribune
Halep Continues to Lead WTA Rankings for 2nd Week in Row

LONDON – Simona Halep of Romania continued to lead the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday for the second consecutive week, ahead of Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, exchanged places with Halep on Feb. 26, after losing points due to her defeat by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semifinal.

Meanwhile, all top 10 players maintained their positions without any changes.

The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:

  1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,965 points


  2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,525


  3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,175


  4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,480


  5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,080


  6. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,941


  7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625


  8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277


  9. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,086


  10. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,055
 

