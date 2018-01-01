HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Halep Continues to Lead WTA Rankings for 2nd Week in Row



LONDON – Simona Halep of Romania continued to lead the Women’s Tennis Association rankings released on Monday for the second consecutive week, ahead of Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.



Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, exchanged places with Halep on Feb. 26, after losing points due to her defeat by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semifinal.



Meanwhile, all top 10 players maintained their positions without any changes.



The current WTA Top 10 rankings and point scores are as follows:



Simona Halep (Romania) 7,965 points



Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7,525



Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,175



Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,480



Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,080



Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,941



Caroline Garcia (France) 4,625



Venus Williams (USA) 4,277



Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,086



Angelique Kerber (Germany) 3,055

