T-Shirt Found Has DNA of Child Gone Missing in Southern Spain



MADRID – Investigators searching for a child who last week went missing in southern Spain found a white t-shirt which the interior minister said on Monday contained the eight-year-old kid’s DNA.



Gabriel was reported missing last Tuesday and his mother Patricia has insisted from the start that he would not have wandered into the mountains near the town of Nijar, where he was staying with his grandmother, and that he must have been taken by force.



“Tests carried out have confirmed that the t-shirt found has Gabriel’s DNA,” said Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido on his official Twitter account, adding that the search for the child would continue and the public’s help was fundamental.



The shirt was found on Saturday near a water treatment plant by Gabriel’s father and his partner.



The search started up again at first light as volunteers, locals, family members and emergency services scoured the desert-like landscape for any sign of the child within a two-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius of where he was last seen.



He is believed to have gone missing somewhere between his grandmother’s house, where he was staying for a long weekend, and a friend’s house, which are separated by a dirt track that barely measures 100 meters (328 feet).



Patricia said he usually ran down the road and the journey would take him less than 30 seconds.



They raised the alarm at 8:00 pm, hours after he may have disappeared, when they realized he had not spent the afternoon with his grandmother, his cousins who lived nearby or any local friends.



