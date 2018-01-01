 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

T-Shirt Found Has DNA of Child Gone Missing in Southern Spain

MADRID – Investigators searching for a child who last week went missing in southern Spain found a white t-shirt which the interior minister said on Monday contained the eight-year-old kid’s DNA.

Gabriel was reported missing last Tuesday and his mother Patricia has insisted from the start that he would not have wandered into the mountains near the town of Nijar, where he was staying with his grandmother, and that he must have been taken by force.

“Tests carried out have confirmed that the t-shirt found has Gabriel’s DNA,” said Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido on his official Twitter account, adding that the search for the child would continue and the public’s help was fundamental.

The shirt was found on Saturday near a water treatment plant by Gabriel’s father and his partner.

The search started up again at first light as volunteers, locals, family members and emergency services scoured the desert-like landscape for any sign of the child within a two-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius of where he was last seen.

He is believed to have gone missing somewhere between his grandmother’s house, where he was staying for a long weekend, and a friend’s house, which are separated by a dirt track that barely measures 100 meters (328 feet).

Patricia said he usually ran down the road and the journey would take him less than 30 seconds.

They raised the alarm at 8:00 pm, hours after he may have disappeared, when they realized he had not spent the afternoon with his grandmother, his cousins who lived nearby or any local friends.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved