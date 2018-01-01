 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China Keeps GDP Growth Target at 6.5%

BEIJING – China kept on Monday its gross domestic product growth target at 6.5 percent for 2018, a year when the opening of the Chinese economy is set to pick up pace.

The world’s second biggest economy had fixed the same growth target for last year, although it exceeded it by registering 6.9 percent growth.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced the 2018 target in the opening session of the annual National People’s Congress – the national legislature – and said that China’s innovation capacity has to be stronger and the quality and performance of development needs to be improved.

During the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China in October, President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of changing the earlier growth model, which focused on quantity and increased debt, to a new one where the quality of development is considered more important.

China will also keep following the path of opening up the economy in 2018, allowing more access to foreign investors in certain sectors, such as manufacturing, finance, telecommunications, medical services, education, elderly care and electric or hybrid vehicles.

The economic model will seek new growth based on innovation and new technologies – such as the internet or data and artificial intelligence – and will be centered on reducing excessive industrial capacity and de-leveraging companies.

The premier also announced the inflation target for 2018, set at around 3 percent for another year.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved