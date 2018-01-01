 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Aircraft Carrier Begins Historic Visit to Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam – The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson began on Monday a five-day visit to Vietnam, the first such US warship to anchor in a Vietnamese port since the Vietnam War.

The visit is aimed at promoting good bilateral relations along with maintaining peace, stability, security, cooperation and development in the region, according to the spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Ministry, Le Thi Thu Hang.

Da Nang was chosen as the port of arrival. The city in the central region of Vietnam was where American combat troops first landed in 1965 to participate in the war that ended in 1973 with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords.

The USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz class supercarrier, arrived accompanied by the USS Lake Champlain and the USS Wayne E. Meyer, among others.

The governments of both countries agreed on this visit when US President Donald Trump was in Vietnam to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum held in Da Nang in November 2017.

The presence of the USS Carl Vinson in Da Nang comes at a time of tension between Hanoi and Beijing over the sovereignty of the Paracel and Spratly islands in the South China Sea.

The USS Carl Vinson, with a crew of 3,200 sailors and 85 aircraft on board, provided humanitarian assistance to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake. It was from this vessel that the body of Osama bin Laden was buried at sea, after he was shot dead by US forces on May 2, 2011 in Pakistan.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved