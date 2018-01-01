HOME | USA

US Aircraft Carrier Begins Historic Visit to Vietnam



HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam – The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson began on Monday a five-day visit to Vietnam, the first such US warship to anchor in a Vietnamese port since the Vietnam War.



The visit is aimed at promoting good bilateral relations along with maintaining peace, stability, security, cooperation and development in the region, according to the spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Ministry, Le Thi Thu Hang.



Da Nang was chosen as the port of arrival. The city in the central region of Vietnam was where American combat troops first landed in 1965 to participate in the war that ended in 1973 with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords.



The USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz class supercarrier, arrived accompanied by the USS Lake Champlain and the USS Wayne E. Meyer, among others.



The governments of both countries agreed on this visit when US President Donald Trump was in Vietnam to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum held in Da Nang in November 2017.



The presence of the USS Carl Vinson in Da Nang comes at a time of tension between Hanoi and Beijing over the sovereignty of the Paracel and Spratly islands in the South China Sea.



The USS Carl Vinson, with a crew of 3,200 sailors and 85 aircraft on board, provided humanitarian assistance to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake. It was from this vessel that the body of Osama bin Laden was buried at sea, after he was shot dead by US forces on May 2, 2011 in Pakistan.



