 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China to Extend Rural Land Contracts until Middle of the Century

BEIJING – The government of China, where the state owns the land, announced on Monday that it will extend its land contracts with farmers by 30 years, until 2053.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang made the announcement during his speech on the work of the government in 2017 and targets for 2018, at the opening of the annual plenary session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

Li also said that the government will deepen reform in rural areas, where 41.5 percent of the Chinese population – some 550 million people – lives. This would entail changes in systems of rezoning land, in agricultural production quotas, and in the purchase and storage of grain.

Following the death of Mao Zedong, founder of the People’s Republic of China, his successor Deng Xiaoping replaced the system of agricultural collectives with rural land contracts valid for 15 years in the first phase (1978-1993). This was expected to last 30 years in its second phase until Li announced the current extension.

Without the extension, most Chinese farmers faced uncertainty over their land within five years.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved