M5S Emerges as Single Largest Party in Italy Elections



ROME – Italy’s anti-establishment 5 Star Movement has emerged as the single largest party as votes were being counted early Monday morning, although the results could not indicate a clear winner.



The confirmation of M5S’s position comes after 50 percent of the votes were counted following the close of voting in the country’s parliamentary elections at 11:00 pm Sunday.



“The data show that everyone should come and talk to us. It’s the biggest guarantee for the Italian people. They will have to use our methods of transparency, correction, credibility, based on the proposals,” M5S’s Alessandro di Battista told reporters in Rome.



Post-poll surveys and speculations had already predicted the victory of M5S.



The M5S, co-founded by Beppe Grillo, had won around 30 percent of the votes in the legislative elections for the Senate, almost double the votes won by Forza Italia (Go Italy) of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which leads the right-wing coalition.



Battista had called the performance of his party an “apotheosis” and had hinted that his party was willing to form a coalition to form the government, which would be an ideological shift as M5S has been categorically opposed to collaboration with other parties.



While the final results are due out in the next few hours, a survey by “Consorzio Opinio Italia” for the public channel RAI predicted between 225-265 seats for the right coalition in the Chamber of Deputies, and between 195-235 seats for M5S.



