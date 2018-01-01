HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Del Toro Wins Best Director as “Shape of Water” Also Wins Best Movie



LOS ANGELES – Guillermo del Toro won on Sunday the Best Director award at the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, while his film “The Shape of Water” also won the Best Movie.



Del Toro is the third Mexican to achieve such an award after Alfonso Cuaron for “Gravity” and Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu for “Birdman” and “The Revenant.”



“I am an immigrant like Alfonso and Alejandro, my compadres, like many, many of you,” Del Toro, who came originally from the Mexican city of Guadalajara, said with a golden Oscar statuette in his hand at the beginning of his acceptance speech.



“The greatest thing our art does and our industry does is to erase the lines in the sand. We should continue doing that when the world tells us to make them deeper,” added the filmmaker, who had just won the first Oscar of his career.



Del Toro was a promising candidate for the Best Director category as he just achieved an equivalent victory from the Director Guild of America.



Prior to the 90th Academy Awards, Del Toro was only nominated once, for the Best Original Screenplay for his 2006 movie “Pan’s Labyrinth.”



Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” also won the Best Movie award.



However, he lost the Best Original Screenplay award to Jordon Peele’s “Get Out.”



Del Toro, who told EFE in a recent interview that his award-winning film was the most emotional one of his career, has become one of the most acclaimed directors in the modern Hollywood industry thanks to his unique fantasy style as also seen in his other famous productions including “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Pacific Rim” and “Hellboy.”



