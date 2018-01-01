 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kim Jong-un Receives South Korean Delegation in Pyongyang

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received on Monday a South Korean high-level delegation that is on a visit to Pyongyang to promote rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, according to the presidential office in Seoul.

This is the first time that the North Korean leader, who succeeded his father as the supreme leader in 2011, has met with representatives from South Korea, which is technically still at war with its northern neighbor.

It is also the first visit by a South Korean high-level delegation to North Korea in more than 10 years.

Kim presided over a dinner with the delegation in the North Korean capital, the statement from the presidential office said.

The 10-member special delegation is headed by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the National Security Office, and includes the Director of the National Intelligence Service Suh Hoon.

The group arrived at the international airport at Sunan, north of Pyongyang, around 2:20 pm local time, where they were received by Ri Son-gwon, who is in-charge of Pyongyang’s agency for inter-Korean relations.

Seoul has said that the mission will seek to enhance the rapprochement achieved during the recent Winter Olympics held in South Korea’s PyeongChang, and discuss a possible resumption of talks with Washington with the ultimate goal of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
 

