Red Carpet at Oscars Regains Colors as No Black Dress Code Required



LOS ANGELES – As there was no black dress code required by the Time’s Up movement, the 90th Academy Awards red carpet appeared somewhat more colorful than the Golden Globes and the BAFTA awards recently, as Hollywood stars opened the gala dressed in a multitude of colors.



The official pins and ties of the Time’s Up movement were proposed as an alternative way of protest so that the colors could be shown again.



Actress and singer Sophia Carson was the first to appear at the door of the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, dressed in a red gown with a gauze cape of the same color without the movement-affiliated pins or badges.



Minutes later, filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon walked down the red carpet in a blue satin dress with an impressive golden flower necklace.



However, McMillion completed her style with the official pin of the “Time’s Up” movement, the only symbol that the organization asked to be used in the gala to support the fight against gender-based abuses in the film industry.



The movement decided to drop its symbolic black dress code to avoid claims that their protest only concentrated on the red carpets, after a wave of black dresses and suits dominated the 2018 Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.



Vivid red became one of the dominating colors in the 2018 Oscars red carpet, as it was chosen by veteran actress Meryl Streep and other prominent Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot, Sally Hawkins and Lupita Nyong’o.



For her part, Margot Robbie, nominated for best actress, chose a simple white Chanel dress with a delicate shiny ribbon falling over her shoulders.



Another veteran of the film industry, Jane Fonda, also posed before the cameras in a white dress with pointed shoulder pads and the Time’s Up pin on her chest.



James Ivory, nominated for Best Writing Adapted Screenplay in “Call Me By Your Name,” caught the eye with his unique white shirt and original black tuxedo.



