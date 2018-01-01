 
Caracas,
Tuesday
March 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Red Carpet at Oscars Regains Colors as No Black Dress Code Required

LOS ANGELES – As there was no black dress code required by the Time’s Up movement, the 90th Academy Awards red carpet appeared somewhat more colorful than the Golden Globes and the BAFTA awards recently, as Hollywood stars opened the gala dressed in a multitude of colors.

The official pins and ties of the Time’s Up movement were proposed as an alternative way of protest so that the colors could be shown again.

Actress and singer Sophia Carson was the first to appear at the door of the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, dressed in a red gown with a gauze cape of the same color without the movement-affiliated pins or badges.

Minutes later, filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon walked down the red carpet in a blue satin dress with an impressive golden flower necklace.

However, McMillion completed her style with the official pin of the “Time’s Up” movement, the only symbol that the organization asked to be used in the gala to support the fight against gender-based abuses in the film industry.

The movement decided to drop its symbolic black dress code to avoid claims that their protest only concentrated on the red carpets, after a wave of black dresses and suits dominated the 2018 Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

Vivid red became one of the dominating colors in the 2018 Oscars red carpet, as it was chosen by veteran actress Meryl Streep and other prominent Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot, Sally Hawkins and Lupita Nyong’o.

For her part, Margot Robbie, nominated for best actress, chose a simple white Chanel dress with a delicate shiny ribbon falling over her shoulders.

Another veteran of the film industry, Jane Fonda, also posed before the cameras in a white dress with pointed shoulder pads and the Time’s Up pin on her chest.

James Ivory, nominated for Best Writing Adapted Screenplay in “Call Me By Your Name,” caught the eye with his unique white shirt and original black tuxedo.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved