 
Caracas,
Monday
March 5,2018
 
  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuelan Jurist to Give 24-Hour-Long Lecture to Break Guinness World Record

MIAMI – Venezuelan jurist Alejandro Rebolledo will live-stream this week a 24-hour-long master class on organized crime from the Miami-Dade College (MDC) auditorium, hoping to set a new Guinness world record.

“It’s an important, fascinating subject,” Rebolledo told EFE, referring to his field of expertise.

Drug, human, arms and organ trafficking, as well as money laundering, corruption, cybercrime and terrorism financing are some of the topics to be covered in the marathon Thursday session at MDC, the university with the largest number of registered students in the United States.

From 10 am March 8 through 1 pm the next day – allowing a 5-minute break every hour – Rebolledo will delve into several topics, including the case of Syrians who, in an attempt to flee their war-torn homeland, agree to sell their own kidneys, corneas and other organs to organized crime associations for purchase by Egyptian patients.

The lecture will also cover money laundering via cryptocurrencies – in the jurist’s opinion an “unstoppable,” deceit-prone payment method – and the formation and operation of drug cartels.

Rebolledo has been preparing for the class – which he promises will not be boring – as if it were a sports competition, submitting himself to a diet to “lower his metabolism” and control fluid intake.

Formerly a justice on the “legitimate” Venezuelan Supreme Court for many years, Rebolledo fled his homeland and has been living in the United States since July.
 

