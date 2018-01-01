

Neymar Leaves Hospital to Spend 1st Phase of Recovery in Rio



RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian soccer great Neymar was released from the Mater Dei Hospital in Belo Horizonte about 10:00 am Sunday, traveling by helicopter to the Pampulha airport, where he boarded a plane for Rio de Janeiro to spend the first phase of his post-surgery recovery, official sources said.



Neymar was released after undergoing an operation on Saturday morning to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot.



No. 10 for Paris Saint-Germain will begin his post-operation recovery at his mansion in Mangaratiba, along the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro state, local media reported.



During the first portion of his recovery and rehabilitation, Neymar will be accompanied by PSG physical therapist Rafael Martini.



The striker’s surgery on Saturday was directed by the Brazilian national team’s top physician, Rodrigo Lasmar, and included the placement of a screw associated with a bone implant in the affected metatarsal.



Also present for the operation was PSG-designated French surgeon Gerard Saillant.



According to doctors, Neymar will be evaluated in six weeks to determine a possible date by which he will return to training activities, but the length of his recovery of course depends on how well he weathers the post-surgery period.



Lasmar said this past week that the Brazilian national team’s medical squad will help Neymar recover “as quickly as possible” although it will take approximately three months.



The physician added, however, that he should be in “full form” by the time of the World Cup.



The Brazilian team will play its first match in the 2018 Russia World Cup against Switzerland on June 17 after which they will go up against Costa Rica on the 22nd and close out the group phase against Serbia on the 27th.



At present, it is not known when Neymar will rejoin PSG.



