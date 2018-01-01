 
Uruguay Provides Roster for China Cup Including Suarez, Cavani, Torreira

MONTEVIDEO – Top scorers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani head the list of Uruguayan soccer players slated to play a friendly match series in China, with young midfielder Lucas Toerreira, who plays for Italy’s Sampdoria, also figuring prominently on the roster.

Also making the list are Atletico Madrid defender and Uruguayan national team captain Diego Godin, and Celta striker Maximiliano Gomez.

In the coming days, it will become known whether or not the list will include players of any local teams, given that all the members named so far play for foreign clubs.

Torreira was recognized by Sampdoria as last season’s most valuable player and so far this season he continues to be one of the key members of the squad, scoring four goals in 28 games.

The China Cup friendly tourney will be played from March 23-26 in Nanning and will include teams from the host nation, Wales, the Czech Republic and Uruguay.

The Uruguayan squad will face off at first against their Czech counterparts and – if they win – will then go up against the winner of the encounter between the other two teams. If they lose, they will face off against the losing squad from the other match for third place.

This will be Oscar Tabarez’s team’s final activity before the start of preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, training for which will commence in May at the Celeste Complex on the outskirts of Montevideo.
 

