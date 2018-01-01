 
Caracas,
Monday
March 5,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real España Beats Honduras Progreso in Honduran League

TEGUCIGALPA – Real España blanked Honduras Progreso 1-0 on the weekend in the Honduran soccer season’s 11th week.

The win enabled Real España – coached by Uruguay’s Martin Garcia – to jump into fourth place in the rankings with 13 points, surpassing Honduras Progreso, who is in fifth place, on goal differential.

Real España’s tally in the Saturday match came from Ivan Discua.

Neither of the two teams was able to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities that came their way all during the contest, which was played in the Francisco Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Real España is the only Latin American team to hold a royal title, bestowed by the former King Juan Carlos of Spain in January 1977, and it is considered one of the four soccer “greats” in Honduras, along with Marathon, Olimpia and Motagua.

Honduras Progreso is coached by Colombia’s Horacio Londoño.
 

