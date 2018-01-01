 
Caracas,
Monday
March 5,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

City Defeats Chelsea 1-0, Strengthens Grip on Premier League Top Spot

LONDON – Manchester City earned three more points on Sunday in its quest for its fifth Premier League title, which would be its first championship in four years, by defeating defending champion Chelsea 1-0.

The combination of Sergio “Kun” Aguero, David Silva and Bernard Silva proved to be more than Chelsea could handle.

Bernardo Silva was the one who found the back of the net to break the scoreless deadlock in the very first minute of the second half on a cross by David Silva.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who put five players into the defensive line, began casting about for a solution on the bench with 15 minutes to go before the stoppage time.

Conte decided to bring in Oliver Giroud in the 78th minute for Willian, and then put in Emerson for Pedro Rodriguez just four minutes later.

But the changes were in vain, as Chelsea was handed its forth defeat in its last five league games.

Chelsea lost to Bournemouth and Watford, but prevailed over West Bromwich. The defending champs then lost to Manchester’s clubs United and City.

The Blues hold the fifth spot in the Premier League table with 53 points, five points off the UEFA Champions League positions.
 

