 
Caracas,
Monday
March 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

El Salvador Holds Legislative, Mayoral Elections

SAN SALVADOR – El Salvador is holding elections on Sunday to select 84 members of the Legislative Assembly and 262 mayors.

The election pits the leftist governing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) against the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) plus eight other minority parties.

The Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) opened the process with a national television and radio broadcast from the International Fairs and Conventions Center (CIFCO), one of the country’s main voting centers and where the TSE’s computing system is installed.

TSE chief Julio Olivo called for Salvadorans to go out and vote with “freedom and confidence,” adding that a clean election is guaranteed.

A total of 5.1 million citizens are eligible to cast ballots, 274,370 more than in the 2015 race, when the controversial cross-voting method was introduced for the first time.

The method caused a number of problems for voters, who complained that they had not been informed of the change beforehand.

Starting before 6:00 am, voters – along with politicians, militants, precinct officials and national and international observers – began lining up outside voting centers.

More than 23,000 police officers and 14,000 army troops will guarantee the safety of voters coming to 1,595 precincts throughout the country’s 14 provinces.

Polls will close at 5:00 pm, when the vote count will get under way.

The TSE has taken measures to ensure that the vote count will be “controlled,” after the assorted delays encountered in the 2015 balloting due to the complexity of cross-voting.

Salvadorans elect representatives and mayors every three years and presidents every five.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved