

Fognini Beats Jarry in Brazil Open Final



SAO PAULO – Italy’s Fabio Fognini rallied to beat Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in the Brazil Open final in Sao Paulo.



Fognini and Jarry, who was appearing in his first ATP Tour final, played at a fast pace in the championship match, with the Chilean taking the first set 6-1.



The 30-year-old Fognini, the No. 2 seed, dug in and used his superior experience to edge the 22-year-old Jarry.



The Chilean, who is currently ranked 73rd in the world, will climb to at least No. 61 when the new rankings come out on Monday.



Jarry, who played in the Sao Paulo final a week after reaching his first-ever ATP Tour semifinal at the Rio Open, is the first Chilean to reach a final on the men’s tour since Fernando Gonzalez played in the championship match in Viña del Mar in 2009.



The Brazil Open, an ATP World Tour 250 tournament played on clay, offers $516,205 in prize money.



