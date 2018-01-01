

Levante Fires Coach Muñiz, Hires Lopez



VALENCIA, Spain – Levante said on Sunday that coach Juan Ramon Muñiz was fired shortly after his squad played to a 1-1 tie with Espanyol in La Liga action, and Francisco Jose Lopez Fernandez would replace him.



Muñiz took the helm at Levante in the early stages of last season, leading the team back to the First Division.



Despite starting the season in an auspicious fashion, Levante has not won a match since mid-November, when it prevailed 2-0 over host Las Palmas.



With the club sitting in the 17th spot in the standings, Levante decided to hire Lopez, the reserve team coach, until the end of the season in a bid to avoid relegation.



