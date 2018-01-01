

Guadalajara, America Play to 1-1 Tie in Mexican League’s Classic



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The Guadalajara Chivas and America Aguilas played to a 1-1 tie in the 10th round of the Mexican soccer league’s Clausura tournament.



Undefeated America is in second place in the standings, with 18 points, following Saturday’s match, trailing standings leader Santos Laguna by two points.



Santos Laguna beat Necaxa 2-1 in another Clausura tournament match.



Guadalajara got on the scoreboard first on a goal by Jose de Jesus Godinez in the 21st minute, but America’s Oribe Peralta tied the match up five minutes later.



On Sunday, Toluca will play Pachuca and Veracruz will take on the Tigres.



