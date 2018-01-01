 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Over 110 Vehicles Take Part in the Barcelona-Sitges Vintage Car Rally

BARCELONA – A selection of vintage vehicles, automobiles and motorcycles took part on Sunday in the Barcelona-Sitges annual vintage car event which this year celebrates its 60th edition.

Over 110 vehicles, 90 cars and 20 motorcycles, all built prior to 1928, congregated in Barcelona’s Plaza de Sant Jaume, attracting scores of car enthusiasts, prior to their departure to the Catalonian town of Sitges.

The secretary of the Rubi vintage automobile club (Barcelona) told EFE the fireman truck he was driving and still belongs to the city’s fire-fighting service was used “in the ’40s and ’50s” to wet and cool down “the city’s dirt-road streets,” among other things.

The vintage convoy was led, according to tradition, by the oldest vehicle registered in the rally, a 1904 Vauxhall Tourer, which drove through the municipalities of L’Hospitalet, Cornella, Sant Boi, Viladecans, Gava and Castelldefels, before continuing up the coast to the port of Sitges-Aiguadolç.

These sublime handcrafted cars of yore are a truly magnificent sight, but according to the organization spokesman, Jordi Roig, many vehicles are “over a century old” lacking the power of our modern cars, thus limiting their capacity to do some things “such as going up a hill.”

The participants seemed oblivious to such handicaps and, after being welcomed to Sitges, drove around the town’s main streets before arriving at a static exhibition area organized in La Fragata, where they were admired until 5:30 pm.
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved