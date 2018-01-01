 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Del Potro Beats Anderson for Title in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico – Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro defeated South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco.

“When I’m healthy, I can play with the best. After winning such an important tournament and beating three top 10 (players), it gives you confidence, even though there are things to improve on,” the 29-year-old Del Potro said in a press conference after Saturday night’s final.

Del Potro, the world No. 9, was able to neutralize Anderson’s big serve, playing patiently and waiting for the opportunity to capitalize on mistakes and get breaks.

Anderson slipped in the third game of the second set and had problems with his left knee for the rest of the match.

The Mexican Open, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, had seven of the top 10 players in the world in the men’s draw.

The tournament offers $1.78 million in prize money for the ATP 500 event and $226,750 for the women’s event, which is a lower-tier WTA International tournament.
 

