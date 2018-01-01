

Espanyol Scores Last-Gasp Goal, Draws 1-1 vs. Levante in La Liga



VALENCIA, Spain – For a second game in a row, Espanyol scored a last-gasp goal, but this time had to make do with a 1-1 draw against Levante in the 27th round of La Liga on Sunday.



With morale high after defeating Real Madrid in the previous round thanks to a goal in stoppage time, Espanyol seemed to be in better shape than Levante.



Levante stuck with the defense duties, rarely rushing in to attack during the early stages of the first half.



As the game went on, Levante posed more of a threat to the visitors’ goal, but the action was not reflected on the scoreboard.



With six minutes to go before the half-time whistle, Espanyol’s goalkeeper Diego Lopez was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after taking a powerful hit to the head from Armando Sadiku.



Both players could not complete the game, with the goalkeeper being moved to a hospital for scans and tests, and Sadiku replaced after the break.



Ten minutes into the second half, Marc Navarro fouled Levante’s Erick Cabaco inside the area, prompting the referee to award the home side a penalty that Jose Luis Morales Nogales successfully converted.



After the goal, Levante sought to secure their advantage, which could have temporarily put them three points clear of the relegation zone.



Levante seemed on track to accomplish their mission until the 89th minute, when Leo Baptistao drew level for Espanyol.



After the match, Espanyol temporarily holds the 14th spot in the La Liga table with 32 points, while Levante is in 17th place with 21 points.



