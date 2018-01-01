

Hirscher Secures Seventh World Cup Title in Kranjska Gora



KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia – Austria’s Marcel Hirscher won the penultimate men’s World Cup slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday to secure his seventh straight World Cup title.



A day after notching his 56th World Cup win, Hirscher confirmed his dominance by taking the lead in the first run and retained the first position after the second run of the discipline.



With a total time of 1:49.22, Hirscher was 1.22 seconds faster than Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen and 1.61 seconds faster than Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern.



This is Hirscher’s seventh straight overall World Cup crown and the fifth time he will lead the slalom and giant slalom season-long standings.



