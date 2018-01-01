 
Caracas,
Monday
March 5,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Netherlands Midfielder Sneijder to Retire from National Team

AMSTERDAM – Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder has decided to end to his career with his national team, the Dutch soccer federation (KNVB) confirmed on Sunday.

The KNVB said in a statement on its official website that Sneijder, born in 1984, took his decision after extensive discussions with the national team’s coach, Ronald Koeman.

Sneijder, who currently plays for Qatar’s Al-Gharafa, had appeared in 133 international matches with the Netherlands since his debut in 2003 in a friendly against Portugal.

The Dutch star was a former player at big clubs, including Real Madrid, Ajax Amsterdam, Inter Milan and Turkey’s Galatasaray.

Sneijder appeared with his national team in three FIFA World Cups; first in 2006 in Germany, then again in 2010 in South Africa, which saw the Netherlands lose in the final against Spain, and most recently in 2014 in Brazil, where they finished third.

He has also appeared in the 2004 and 2008 UEFA European Championships.
 

