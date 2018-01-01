 
Caracas,
Monday
March 5,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Puebla Beats Monterrey, Moves into 3rd Place in Mexican League

MONTERREY, Mexico – Puebla beat Monterrey 3-1 at home, moving into third place in the Mexican soccer league Clausura tournament standings.

Puebla now has 17 points in the standings, while Monterrey, which has 15 points, fell to sixth place.

Rogelio Funes Mori put Monterrey on the scoreboard first in Saturday’s match, nailing a goal in the 9th minute, but Puebla’s Omar Fernandez made it 1-1 in the 26th minute.

Luis Venegas pushed the score to 2-1 in the 45th minute and Lucas Cavallini sealed the win for Puebla in the 89th minute.

In other Clausura tournament action, Leon blanked the UNAM Pumas 3-0 on goals by Luis Montes in the 8th minute, Elias Hernandez in minute 27 and Mauro Boselli in the 58th minute.

On Sunday, Toluca will play Pachuca and Veracruz will take on the Tigres.
 

