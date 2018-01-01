

Macron Anxious to Start Working with New German Cabinet on Europe



PARIS – France’s President Emmanuel Macron reacted on Sunday positively to the German Social Democrat Party’s (SPD) militant ballot backing a new German government Grand Coalition, according to a statement published by the French presidential office.



The office of the French president stated he had congratulated both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and acting SPD leader Olaf Scholz after the SPD militant’s ballot backed a coalition government with Chancellor Merkel’s conservative block.



Macron described the SPD’s vote as “good news for Europe,” adding that “France and Germany will work together on new initiatives in the coming weeks to bring the European project forward.”



According to the SDP ballot recount, two thirds of its militants voted favorably to the creation of a new Grand coalition between the SDP and the conservative Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social Union (CDU-CSU) block.



