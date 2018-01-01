 
Caracas,
Monday
March 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Macron Anxious to Start Working with New German Cabinet on Europe

PARIS – France’s President Emmanuel Macron reacted on Sunday positively to the German Social Democrat Party’s (SPD) militant ballot backing a new German government Grand Coalition, according to a statement published by the French presidential office.

The office of the French president stated he had congratulated both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and acting SPD leader Olaf Scholz after the SPD militant’s ballot backed a coalition government with Chancellor Merkel’s conservative block.

Macron described the SPD’s vote as “good news for Europe,” adding that “France and Germany will work together on new initiatives in the coming weeks to bring the European project forward.”

According to the SDP ballot recount, two thirds of its militants voted favorably to the creation of a new Grand coalition between the SDP and the conservative Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social Union (CDU-CSU) block.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved